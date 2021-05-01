Xi Jinping on working class, virtue of hard work

Xinhua) 11:00, May 01, 2021

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Saturday marks International Workers' Day.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has from time to time hailed the working class for their contribution to the country's development, advocating the spirit of hard work, and encouraging workers to have more brilliant achievements.

The following are some highlights of his quotes:

-- Happiness is achieved through hard work.

-- Regardless of how the times change, we must always treat work and working people with reverence and respect, and we must always attach significance to the leading role of the working class and working people.

-- The Chinese are known as a hardworking and inventive people. Just as work and creative activities were responsible for the glorious achievements of our past, they have also been responsible for everything we have achieved today.

-- There is no such thing as noble or humble work. All work is glorious no matter what the occupation.

-- Realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation relies on the diligent work of people from all walks of life.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)