Israelis celebrate Jewish festival Lag BaOmer

Xinhua) 08:47, April 30, 2021

Israelis gather around a bonfire to celebrate Lag BaOmer in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 29, 2021. Lag BaOmer, also known as Lag B'Omer, is a Jewish festival celebrated on the 33rd day of the Counting of the Omer, which occurs on the 18th day of the Hebrew month of Iyar. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

