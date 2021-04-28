Arab League calls on int'l community to stand against "crimes in Jerusalem"

Xinhua) 09:58, April 28, 2021

CAIRO, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Arab League (AL) on Tuesday called on the international community to put an immediate limit on "Israeli aggression and the forcible displacement of the Palestinians in East Jerusalem."

In a statement, the AL urged the international society to take its responsibilities and stand firmly against these actions.

It also demanded international protection for the Palestinian people by ending the occupation.

It strongly condemned the displacing of the families in Sheikh Jarrah, a predominantly Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli practices will "deepen the occupation, expand the establishment of settlements, and destroy all potentials of achieving peace," according to the statement.

