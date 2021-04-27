Israel plans "serious airstrike" on Gaza if rocket fire continues: media

Xinhua) 09:17, April 27, 2021

JERUSALEM, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Israeli security cabinet authorized on Monday "a serious airstrike" on the Gaza Strip if rocket fire from the enclave continues, local Israeli media reported.

"There is no desire on Israel's part for an escalation, but we are prepared in case the fire continues," a senior government official told Israel's Ynet news site.

Earlier on Monday, Israel closed Gaza Strip's offshore fishing zone following three rockets fired overnight towards southern Israel.

Violence between Israel and militant groups in Gaza has been escalating since last week. The escalation came amid tensions in East Jerusalem sparked by restrictions Israel imposed during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

Gaza has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas took power in 2007.

