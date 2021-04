In 2020, the rural labor transfer and employment in the whole Pu’er City reached 0.809 million, and the transfer employment rate reached 65.4% which hit a record.

A total of 362,200 rural labors were trained, rose by 78,700 compared with the previous year; 223 poverty alleviation workshops were built, absorbing 18,500 employed labors; and 52,000 were employed by the public welfare posts created during rural development process.