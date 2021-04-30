Upgrade of Pu’er Air Rescue Equipment

At 14:30 on April 21, with the first medium-sized AW139 rescue helicopter of Yunnan Province landed in Pu’er City, the “heaven + earth” three-dimension medical rescue equipment of land, water and air of emergency network system of Pu’er City were upgraded successfully.

The AW139 professional medical helicopter introduced in Pu’er City is a new production of Italy Leonardo S.p.A. It is a 7-ton multi-purpose medium-sized helicopter with double engines. It contains defibrillator monitor, ventilator, injection pump, attractor, medical oxygen cylinder, first aid kit and rescue winch rope, etc., which are helpful to increase its rescue ability on traffic accident, complex and remote mountains and forest as well as water accident.