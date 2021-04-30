Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Apr 30, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Upgrade of Pu’er Air Rescue Equipment

(People's Daily Online)    20:18, April 30, 2021

At 14:30 on April 21, with the first medium-sized AW139 rescue helicopter of Yunnan Province landed in Pu’er City, the “heaven + earth” three-dimension medical rescue equipment of land, water and air of emergency network system of Pu’er City were upgraded successfully.

The AW139 professional medical helicopter introduced in Pu’er City is a new production of Italy Leonardo S.p.A. It is a 7-ton multi-purpose medium-sized helicopter with double engines. It contains defibrillator monitor, ventilator, injection pump, attractor, medical oxygen cylinder, first aid kit and rescue winch rope, etc., which are helpful to increase its rescue ability on traffic accident, complex and remote mountains and forest as well as water accident.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Jiang Jie)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York