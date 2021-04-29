Aerial view of Tangshan City, cradle of China's modern industry

Xinhua) 13:20, April 29, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 26, 2021 shows the Kailuan coal mine in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province, leaning against the Yanshan Mountains, facing the Bohai Sea, and abutting Beijing and Tianjin, is the cradle of China's modern industry, a recovery miracle after the horrific earthquake in 1976 and also the hometown of Li Dazhao, a co-founder of the Communist Party of China (CPC). (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)