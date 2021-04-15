Home>>
Water management program improves urban landscape in Tangshan, N China
(Xinhua) 09:41, April 15, 2021
Aerial photo taken on April 14, 2021 shows a view of the Tangjin canal in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District authorities have taken steps to advance a holistic urban water management program in recent years. The program aims at shaping a sound environment for life improvement, industrial development, and refinement of the urban landscape. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Tangshan port ranks second globally in 2020 cargo throughput
- Scenery of Nanhu scenic area in Tangshan, Hebei
- Tangshan pushes forward industrial agglomeration of local bicycle companies
- Activities organized to enrich children's summer vacation in N China
- In pics: LNG wharf at Caofeidian port in Tangshan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.