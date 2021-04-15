Water management program improves urban landscape in Tangshan, N China

Xinhua) 09:41, April 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 14, 2021 shows a view of the Tangjin canal in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District authorities have taken steps to advance a holistic urban water management program in recent years. The program aims at shaping a sound environment for life improvement, industrial development, and refinement of the urban landscape. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)