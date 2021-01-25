Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 25, 2021
China's Tangshan port ranks second globally in 2020 cargo throughput

(Xinhua)    17:03, January 25, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The cargo throughput of Tangshan port in north China's Hebei Province ranked second among coastal ports in the world last year, data from Tangshan municipal port authorities show.

The port's cargo throughput reached 702 million tonnes in 2020, up 7 percent year on year.

Tangshan port consists of two port areas -- Jingtang and Caofeidian. The annual container throughput of Jingtang exceeded 2.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2020, while that of Caofeidian was over 800,000 TEUs.

Tangshan, which is 150 km from Beijing and sits on the north of the Bohai Sea, links 39 inland ports in nine provinces of China and more than 190 ports in over 70 nations and regions. Its 41 shipping routes for container trade cover the main coastal ports of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Over the last five years, Tangshan port has seen its cargo throughput grow from 493 million tonnes to 702 million tonnes, and the container throughput rise from 1.52 million TEUs to 3.12 million TEUs, with annual growth rate of 7 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)

