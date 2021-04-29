Top political advisor calls for high-quality education system

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits the Chinese Academy of Sciences Shanghai Branch in east China's Shanghai, April 26, 2021. Wang made a research tour to east China's Shanghai and Zhejiang Province from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has urged efforts to build a high-quality education system and boost scientific and technological strength.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during his research tour to east China's Shanghai and Zhejiang Province from Monday to Wednesday.

Wang urged solid implementation of the strategy for invigorating China through science and education, the strategy for developing a quality workforce, and the innovation-driven development strategy.

During the research tour, Wang visited universities, research institutions, laboratories, sci-tech platforms, high-tech companies and local communities in Shanghai and Zhejiang.

Wang called for properly handling the relations between government and market in allocating resources for innovation, and recognizing the leading role of enterprises in innovation.

Efforts should be made to cultivate more high-quality talents for basic research, and support the development of high-quality research universities, Wang said.

