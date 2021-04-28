China spends over 5.3 trillion yuan on education in 2020

Pupils having class at the Beilin Primary School built with supports from Guangdong Province in the Rongshui Miao Autonomous County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China spent more than 5.3 trillion yuan (around 817 billion U.S. dollars) on education in 2020, up approximately 5.65 percent from 2019, showed statistics released Tuesday by the Ministry of Education.

The statistics indicated that about 4.3 trillion yuan, or over 80 percent of the total spending, came from government budgetary spending.

Spendings on pre-school education, compulsory education, senior high school education and higher education had increased by 2.39 percent, 6.55 percent, 9.14 percent and 3.99 percent, respectively, in 2020, compared with the expenditures in 2019.

