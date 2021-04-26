Pics: Mesmerizing tropical rainforest in Hainan

People's Daily Online) 17:03, April 26, 2021

Construction of the tropical rainforest national park in the southern island province of Hainan is proceeding smoothly, according to information given out by the country’s top economic planning body on April 24.

The pilot project has achieved positive results in the formation of a management system, an operation mechanism and a guarantee system, as well as in the protection of the local ecology and the development of the local community, said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Under the project, an intelligent monitoring system has been used to realize comprehensive management of the park’s natural resources and ecological environment. In addition, a special fund of 950 million yuan ($146 million) has been allocated to build the park. Meanwhile, 1,325 forest ranger posts have been created at the park.

In January 2019, Hainan set up a pilot area of the tropical rainforest national park to protect and restore the ecosystem. The pilot area, located in the central mountainous terrain of Hainan, covers an area of more than 4,400 square kilometers.

The pilot national park is home to 3,577 varieties of wild vascular plants, 432 varieties of protected plants, and 627 species of vertebrate animals, including eight national first-level protected wild animals and 67 national second-level protected wild animals.

