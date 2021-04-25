Chinese mainland reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 11:04, April 25, 2021

A medical worker checks people's medical history for COVID-19 vaccination at a hospital in Yuexiu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of them, nine were reported in Shanghai, three in Fujian, and one in Tianjin.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, it added.

A total of 5,590 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 5,328 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 262 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,588 by Saturday, including 308 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,644 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

Fourteen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 322 asymptomatic cases, of whom 311 were imported, under medical observation by Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,097 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,340 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,045 had been discharged in Taiwan.

