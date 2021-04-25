U.S. Oregon reports almost 2,500 COVID-19 related deaths

Xinhua) 10:40, April 25, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Eight new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Saturday in U.S. western state of Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 2,484, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

The OHA also reported 830 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 179,930 across the state.

As COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Oregon, officials warned Friday that one-third of the state's counties were at risk of increased restrictions, including limiting restaurants to outdoor dining only and closing gyms.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 39 percent over the past week and have increased by 109 percent since the beginning of March.

The OHA also reported on Saturday that the state has administered a total of 1,452,244 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,220,018 first and second doses of Moderna, and 91,967 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

