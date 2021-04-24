Floyd case historic for racial justice: media

A man celebrates outside the Hennepin County Government Center reacting to the trial verdict that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 20, 2021. (Photo by Ben Brewer/Xinhua)

"People of color were among those hardest hit by the virus and by the economic dislocation that followed," said an opinion piece in The New York Times.

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The George Floyd case has brought historic profound ramifications to the issue of racial justice in the United States, U.S. media said Tuesday.

An opinion piece in The New York Times holds that the killing of Floyd not only led to massive protests, but also brought salience to racial justice in many aspects of American life, policing and healthcare, for example.

"The entire arc of the Floyd case -- from his death and the protests through the trial and conviction of Mr. Chauvin -- played out against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which further focused attention on the nation's racial inequities: People of color were among those hardest hit by the virus and by the economic dislocation that followed," it said.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on all the three criminal charges in the murder of George Floyd last summer.

