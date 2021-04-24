Vice premier meets with HK, Macao SAR chief executives

Xinhua) 15:17, April 24, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the leading group for developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam who comes to attend a meeting of the group in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, April 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

GUANGZHOU, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng on Thursday afternoon met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Carrie Lam and Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Ho Iat Seng in Guangzhou.

Lam and Ho traveled to Guangzhou, capital city of southern Guangdong Province, to attend a meeting of the leading group for developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, spoke highly of the recent work of both SARs.

Han urged the Hong Kong SAR to step up local legislation related to its electoral reform and ensure local elections in 2021 and 2022 are properly organized.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the leading group for developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, meets with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Ho Iat Seng who comes to attend a meeting of the group in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, April 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Han also asked the Macao SAR to make all-out efforts to organize the election of its seventh Legislative Assembly.

Both SARs should prioritize COVID-19 prevention and control in reviving their economies and improving their people's livelihoods, Han said, adding that the central government would continue offering its full support as always.

Han urged joint efforts to develop the Greater Bay Area and maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of the Hong Kong and Macao SARs, thus pushing forward the sustained, successful practice of "one country, two systems."

Lam and Ho both pledged to actively participate in the development of the Greater Bay Area and carry out relevant work.

