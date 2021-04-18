Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry says interference with judicial proceedings in Hong Kong tramples upon rule of law, int'l law

Xinhua) 15:28, April 18, 2021

A pedestrian walks past a poster on improving electoral system and ensuring patriots administering Hong Kong in south China's Hong Kong, March 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

HONG KONG, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Sunday voiced its strong disapproval of and opposition against some foreign politicians' trampling upon both the rule of law of Hong Kong and international law.

A spokesperson for the office made the remark in response to some politicians in the United States, Britain and the European Union who made groundless accusations against the sentencing of anti-China disruptors Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee and several others by the Hong Kong judiciary and clamored for the release of them.

The spokesperson said that Hong Kong is governed by the rule of law, and it is based on solid evidence and with a completely legitimate and transparent procedure that the Hong Kong judiciary has sentenced the relevant people to prison for organizing and participating in unauthorized and unlawful assembly.

Some interfering foreign forces who pay lip service to the rule of law, however, have kept glorifying the criminals as "democracy fighters," tried to obstruct the judicial proceedings, and put political manipulation above the law of the HKSAR. While claiming to "stand with the Hong Kong people," they have shown total disregard for the popular will in Hong Kong and acted against the people by repeatedly undermining the rule of law and prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

Also, these self-proclaimed "champions of international rules" have once and again meddled with Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs, in violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, laying bare their double standards and selective application of international rules based solely on their self-interest, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the essence of the rule of law is that laws shall be strictly abided by, that any lawbreaker shall be held accountable, and that no one shall be above the law. The office urged the relevant countries to abide by the principle of non-interference in international law and other basic norms governing international relations, earnestly respect the rule of law, and shake off hypocrisy and double standards.

The office urged those countries to stop condoning and whitewashing criminals, stop undermining Hong Kong's rule of law and judicial independence, and stop interfering with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs as a whole. They should be sure that any interference or pressure is doomed to be futile and only self-defeating.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)