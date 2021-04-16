Home>>
Jimmy Lai sentenced to 1 year in jail for illegal assembly in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 16:57, April 16, 2021
HONG KONG, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Anti-China disruptor Jimmy Lai was sentenced by a Hong Kong court to one year in prison on Friday over illegal assembly in August 2019.
Lai and some other instigators of Hong Kong riots were convicted earlier by the local court for organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly on Aug. 18, 2019, in Hong Kong.
Lai was also involved in multiple other cases including illegal assemblies and national security law violations.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Reinforce foundations of national security Safeguard peace and prosperity of Hong Kong
- Hong Kong legislature starts deliberating bill on improving electoral system
- HKSAR gov't officials stress public responsibility of safeguarding national security
- Improving electoral system conducive to Hong Kong's democratic, economic development: HKSAR gov't officials
- Commentary: Patriots to administer HK, not rebels
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.