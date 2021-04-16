Jimmy Lai sentenced to 1 year in jail for illegal assembly in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 16:57, April 16, 2021

HONG KONG, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Anti-China disruptor Jimmy Lai was sentenced by a Hong Kong court to one year in prison on Friday over illegal assembly in August 2019.

Lai and some other instigators of Hong Kong riots were convicted earlier by the local court for organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly on Aug. 18, 2019, in Hong Kong.

Lai was also involved in multiple other cases including illegal assemblies and national security law violations.

