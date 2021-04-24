Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR firmly opposes interference under pretext of press freedom

April 24, 2021

Photo taken on July 1, 2020 shows the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

The Foreign Correspondents' Club and relevant external forces are urged to truly respect Hong Kong's rule of law and judicial independence, and stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large.

HONG KONG, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Friday expressed firm opposition against the unwarranted remarks by the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) in Hong Kong and other external forces about a court ruling in Hong Kong.

Such comments openly vilified the HKSAR government and trampled upon the rule of law under the pretext of freedom of the press, and constituted a blatant interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs, a spokesperson of the office said in a statement.

Hong Kong is governed by the rule of law, where the law shall be strictly abided by, any lawbreaker shall be held accountable, and no organization or individual shall be above the law, the spokesperson said.

Both the police operation and the judicial proceedings complied with the law and had nothing to do with press freedom, which is enshrined in the Basic Law of the HKSAR and the national security law in the HKSAR, the spokesperson said.

Some external forces, however, have tried to exploit the case and distorted the truth by alleging that press freedom is stifled in Hong Kong, which actually laid bare their ulterior motive to seek privileges above the law under the guise of press freedom, obstruct the government's law-based administration, and undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Hong Kong police have lived up to their duty and rigorously enforced the law with admiring professionalism and commitment for the purpose of safeguarding national security and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and protecting Hong Kong residents' interests and well-being.

The office firmly supports the HKSAR government's law-based administration, and supports the Hong Kong police's legitimate efforts to combat violence and crime, uphold law and order, and ensure the continued success of "one country, two systems," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson urged the FCC and relevant external forces to truly respect Hong Kong's rule of law and judicial independence, and stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large.

