HKSAR gov't official encourages youth to seize Greater Bay Area opportunities

Xinhua) 11:37, April 20, 2021

HONG KONG, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, encouraged young people on Monday to seize the opportunities in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Hong Kong young people can build a promising future in the Greater Bay Area as long as they take an open and active attitude, Cheung said at a ceremony of the Hong Kong Award for Young People.

The latest national Five-Year Plan has proposed favorable policies for Hong Kong and Macao young people to study, get employed and set up their own businesses in mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area, Cheung said.

The HKSAR government also has rolled out a series of measures that help young people to better join the national development, including exchange and internship programs, he added.

Cheung believes Hong Kong young people with advantages in languages and international visions have their role to play in the Greater Bay Area.

