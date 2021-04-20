China's justifiable judgment tolerates no foreign interference

To punish lawbreakers according to law is a matter of course.

Recently, nine anti-China disruptors, including Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, Martin Lee Chu-ming and Albert Ho Chun-yan were convicted according to law, which was an unquestionable matter that mirrored justice.

Jimmy Lai leaves the Court of Final Appeal of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

However, some people in a few western countries, on pins and needles, once again made statements, which was not surprising at all, to attack the justifiable act of China in the name of the so-called human rights and democracy, expressing their arrogant stand in supporting anti-China disruptors.

What they did was a blatant violation of international law and the norms governing international relations and gross interference in China's domestic affairs.

We warn sternly again that Hong Kong is a part of China, and Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs. No foreign force has the right to interfere in them.

Truths tell everything. No matter how these people are slandering China, they'll end up in vain.

In recent years, especially since the amendment bill disturbance in 2019, anti-China disruptors have arbitrarily fanned up populism and violence, openly advocated "Hong Kong independence," tested the limits of the “one country, two systems" principle, and disrupted Hong Kong with external forces.

Their practices not only posed serious threats against national security and the stability of Hong Kong, but also damaged the interests of citizens and trampled on the rule of law. What they did challenged the constitutional order of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and was a provocation against the Basic Law of the HKSAR and the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR. Such calamity, if not eliminated, would bring ceaseless troubles to Hong Kong.

Democracy of a civilized society must be protected by rule of law. The law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR has initiated a significant transition of Hong Kong by ending chaos and resuming stability, improved the electoral system of the special administrative region, and developed its democratic system, offering institutional guarantee for the long-term stability of the “one country, two systems" principle and safeguarding lasting peace in the HKSAR.

To put in jail the leading anti-China disruptors who had long troubled Hong Kong and undermined national security is an inevitable requirement of rule of law, as well as a common expectation of Hong Kong citizens.

In today's Hong Kong, violence has been significantly reduced and social orders are getting back to normal. This registers an active achievement in safeguarding interests for the people. All sectors of the HKSAR are now united as one to fight COVID-19, develop economy and improve livelihood, which mirrors the common aspiration of the people.

Laws must be observed and strictly enforced in a society ruled by law. Anyone who violates the law must be held to account. However, such a self-evident truth has irritated some people in a few western countries.

They ignore the facts that the Chinese government and the government of the HKSAR are handling Hong Kong affairs according to law, and are blatantly interfering in Hong Kong's judicial acts. It unquestionably desecrates the spirit of rule of law upheld by all countries, and undermines Hong Kong's judicial independence.

It's noteworthy that they cheered for the chaos in Hong Kong while worrying about the resumption of stability there. Such mentality, which is extremely abnormal, exactly reveals their vicious intention to contain China's development with Hong Kong affairs.

Hong Kong affairs are a mirror that reflects the bizarre phenomenon in certain western countries that still hold onto colonialism, power politics and hegemony, and don't want to wake up from the Cold War dream. They are doing everything to make something new out of clichés and shamelessly playing the old tricks of new wine in old wineskins.

However, they don't see that their mean practices to interfere in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs, will only further strengthen the resolution of the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, to safeguard the long-term stability of the HKSAR.

History always moves forward. Though sediments are sometimes brought to the surface of the ocean, tides are always advancing in an unstoppable way. Hong Kong will only see a brighter future.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy.)

