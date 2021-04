In pics: China Guardian Hong Kong 2021 Spring Auctions

Xinhua) 10:37, April 19, 2021

A visitor views an item of the China Guardian Hong Kong 2021 Spring Auctions at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, south China, April 18, 2021. About 1,300 items are on offer at the China Guardian Hong Kong 2021 Spring Auctions which is open from April 18 to 23. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

