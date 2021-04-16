4 killed, 2 injured in fire at Hong Kong housing estate

Xinhua) 08:39, April 16, 2021

HONG KONG, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed and two others injured in a fire that happened during small hours Friday at a residential building in Hong Kong.

The fire broke out at about 3:00 a.m. local time at a high-rise of Po Tat Estate, Kwun Tong District, with one found dead at the scene and another three confirmed dead in hospital, said the Hong Kong police, adding the two injured were rushed to hospital.

Local media reported that some 100 residents were evacuated because of the deadly fire, which was put off about an hour after it started.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.

