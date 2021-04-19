Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 19, 2021
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Tea King "Gong Niu" fresh leaves auctioned for ¥12,000/kg

(People's Daily Online)    16:42, April 19, 2021

On April 10, the Lao’anzhai Ancient Tea Garden in Cizhulin Village, Pu'er City ushered in the first Spring Tea Plunking Festival. Ancient teas in seven districts were plunked on-site and the tea king "Gong Niu" was auctioned on-site. The auction price of tea king "Gong Niu" fresh leaves reached 12,000 yuan/kg (48,000 yuan/kg for dry tea).

Lao'anzhai Ancient Tea Garden lies in Cizhulin Village, Simaogang Town, and is the only contiguous, century-old and indigenous ancient tea garden in Simao District, Pu'er City.

