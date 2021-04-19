Tea King "Gong Niu" fresh leaves auctioned for ¥12,000/kg

On April 10, the Lao’anzhai Ancient Tea Garden in Cizhulin Village, Pu'er City ushered in the first Spring Tea Plunking Festival. Ancient teas in seven districts were plunked on-site and the tea king "Gong Niu" was auctioned on-site. The auction price of tea king "Gong Niu" fresh leaves reached 12,000 yuan/kg (48,000 yuan/kg for dry tea).

Lao'anzhai Ancient Tea Garden lies in Cizhulin Village, Simaogang Town, and is the only contiguous, century-old and indigenous ancient tea garden in Simao District, Pu'er City.