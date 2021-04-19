Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 19, 2021
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Drama "Academician of Farmers" kicks off national tour

(People's Daily Online)    16:35, April 19, 2021

From April 6th to 7th, the drama "Academician of Farmers" jointly produced by the the Publicity Department of the Pu’er Municipal Committee, Yunnan Provincial Theater, and Pu'er Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau officially premiered in the Experimental Theater of Yunnan Arts University, kicking off its national tour. Beginning in April, the tour will take place in 10 cities in Shandong, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu provinces.

In 2015, Zhu Youyong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, helped Lahu villagers get rid of poverty and become rich by leading them to grow potatoes in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County of Pu'er City, and was honored as a "farmer academician" by local Lahu villagers.

