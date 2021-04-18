China, U.S. issue joint statement on climate change

April 18, 2021

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States have issued a joint statement on coping with climate change after talks in Shanghai.

The statement was issued after talks between Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change affairs and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry from Thursday to Friday in Shanghai.

