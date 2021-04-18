Home>>
China, U.S. issue joint statement on climate change
(Xinhua) 08:56, April 18, 2021
BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States have issued a joint statement on coping with climate change after talks in Shanghai.
The statement was issued after talks between Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change affairs and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry from Thursday to Friday in Shanghai.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher
- China, U.S. ready for cooperation on climate change
- China warns Japan, U.S. against undermining China's interests
- Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold talks in Shanghai
- US urged not to escalate use of Taiwan card
- Biden would do world a favor by dumping Trump’s trade practices
- China 'more humanistic' than US when building ports in Africa: ex-Greek minister
- China's NDRC, U.S. multinational enterprises hold roundtable meeting on Outline of 14th Five-Year Plan
- Interview: Everyone benefits when China and the U.S. work together: Aussie former climate change negotiator
- Narcissistic fascination blinds Americans from seeing reality of China, US
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.