China warns Japan, U.S. against undermining China's interests

Xinhua) 09:29, April 17, 2021

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday told Japan and the United States to avoid moves that interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine China's interests, and refrain from forming a clique targeting China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on media reports that Japanese and U.S. leaders are expected to mention issues including the Taiwan Strait during their talks.

Zhao said China has expressed grave concern to the U.S. and Japan over their negative moves including collusion against China following the Japanese leader's visit to the U.S.

He pointed out that China-U.S. and China-Japan relations both stand at an important juncture, and the world is watching closely what signals the visit will send.

"China has no problem with the development of normal bilateral ties between the U.S. and Japan, but this relationship should be conducive to enhancing mutual understanding and trust among regional countries and peace and stability in the Asia Pacific, and should not target any third party or undermine third party interests," Zhao said.

China's position on Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and the Diaoyu Islands is consistent and clear, he said. "Our determination and resolve to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests are rock solid. China will make necessary reactions as the situation evolves."

Answering questions about the Diaoyu Islands situation, Zhao said that recently, Japan has been condoning so-called fishing vessels with dubious background to stir up trouble in waters near the Diaoyu Islands. "This is the root cause of the complex situation in the Diaoyu Islands."

The Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory. China is firmly resolved and determined to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and will resolutely respond to Japan's illegal actions that violate China's sovereignty, he said.

"We once again seriously urge Japan to abide by the four-point principled consensus, strengthen internal discipline and avoid deterioration and escalation of the situation," said Zhao.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)