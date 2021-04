People visit Universal Studios Hollywood during preview in Los Angeles

April 16, 2021

A staff member signals during a preview in Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, the United States, on April 15, 2021. Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles County will reopen to the public with limited capacity on April 16 after being closed for more than a year. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

