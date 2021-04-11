Three kids found fatally stabbed in Los Angeles: U.S. media

Xinhua) 09:44, April 11, 2021

LOS ANGELES, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Three kids were found fatally stabbed at an apartment in Los Angeles Saturday morning, U.S. media reported, citing the local police.

The three young victims were found at the apartment in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard by their grandmother, NBC Los Angeles television station reported.

The children are all under the age of 3, Sgt. David Bambrick of the Los Angeles Police Department's West Valley Division was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

Police were searching for the killer or killers, according to the television station.

