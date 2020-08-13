Fast growing wildfire in Los Angeles forces evacuation of over 500 homes

A fast growing wildfire occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Angeles National Forest, prompting evacuation orders for over 500 homes nearby.

The blaze, dubbed Lake Fire, was first reported at local time 3:40 p.m. (2240 GMT), and spread from about 50 acres to 10,000 acres within approximately three hours, according to the InciWeb, an interstate incident information system.

As of local time 5:20 p.m., there was zero percent containment of the fire and several structures were threatened.

The local CBS news channel reported that the huge smoke column of the fire could be seen from the Los Angeles LAX international airport, about 100 km south away.

The Los Angels Fire Department said 10 strike teams were sent to the scene.

Meanwhile, several fire officials, including Angeles National Forest crews, were working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to evacuate residents north of the fire.

The cause of the Lake Fire has not yet been determined, and no injuries or damage have been reported.