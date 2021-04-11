Home>>
Special event held to commemorate 50th anniv. of Ping-Pong Diplomacy in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 09:41, April 11, 2021
Former president of USA Table Tennis Association Sheri Cioroslan delivers a video speech during a special event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Ping-Pong Diplomacy between China and the United States in Shanghai, east China, April 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
