3-year old table tennis prodigy plays blindfold, becomes online hit

People's Daily Online) 16:44, April 08, 2021

Video footage of a gifted 3-year-old boy showing off his stunning table tennis skills and returning balls with pinpoint accuracy even while blindfolded has recently become a smash hit on Chinese social media platforms.

Photo shows Jiang Yunbo, who was born in May 2017 in Chengdu, returning a pingpong ball with pinpoint accuracy even while blindfolded. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Photo shows Jiang Yunbo practicing table tennis during a training session. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Jiang Yunbo, who was born in May 2017 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, has been practicing table tennis since he began walking at the age of one, with the help of his grandma, who herself was a member of the provincial table tennis team.

"He knew how to hold a paddle when he was one-and-a-half years old," said Jiang's grandmother, who is also his "coach", adding that the boy's talent and competitive instinct have flourished since then.

"When I taught him new moves, he was able to follow them immediately, even when others were unable to keep up. He also likes competitions, which is another fine quality for good athletes," boasted the proud granny.

Photo shows Jiang Yunbo practicing table tennis during a training session. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Jiang initially started practicing table tennis around a short tea table. Now, thanks to his rapid development, he has not only switched to playing on a professional table tennis table for children, but has also mastered the basic skills of the popular sport.

"The practice is tough even for us adults, but he has never thought of giving up," said Jiang's mom, who revealed that a video clip of the boy playing table tennis once earned recognition from some celebrity table-tennis athletes such as the well-known retired Chinese player Ma Lin.

Talking about the boy's future development, Jiang's mother said that they will respect the child's choices. "As for me, athletic activities are of great benefit to a child's physical and mental development, and I hope he can stick to playing the game," said the woman.

Photo shows Jiang Yunbo, a little boy born in May 2017 in Chengdu. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"I want to join the national team for table tennis," said the 3-year-old when talking about his dreams for the future.

