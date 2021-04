The direct flight from Pu’er to Beijing has been officially opened

At 7:30, on March 28, Eastern Airlines MU9739 landed smoothly at Pu’er Simao Airport, and the direct flight route from Pu'er to Beijing (Daxing) was officially opened.

Eastern Airlines flies this route with a Boeing 737 one time on each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The plane takes off from Simao, Pu’er to Daxing, Beijing at 8:35, from Daxing, Beijing to Simao, Pu’er at 14:15, with a flight time of about 4 hours.