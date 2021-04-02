China urges U.S. to create favorable conditions for ties

Xinhua) 08:25, April 02, 2021

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes a U.S. report over Hong Kong, urging the United States to create favorable conditions for bringing China-U.S. ties back on the track of healthy and stable development. So said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday.

It came after the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday sent a report to Congress reaffirming a determination made last year that Hong Kong remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said the report, disregarding basic facts, made irresponsible remarks over Hong Kong affairs. It leveled groundless accusations against the Chinese central government and the HKSAR government and severely interfered in China's internal affairs.

As seen by all, since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the "one country, two systems" policy, under which "the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong" with a high degree of autonomy, has been fully implemented, Hua said at a daily press briefing.

"The rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents under the law are fully protected, and the development of Hong Kong has scored achievements recognized by the international community," she added.

The spokesperson said Hong Kong's development achievements nowadays depend on the hard work of several generations of Hong Kong citizens and the great advantage of the motherland, rather than charities from foreign countries.

The cancellation of or threat to cancel the so-called "special treatment" by the United States will not stop Hong Kong's development and prosperity. It will also not stop Hong Kong from continued integration into the motherland and contributing to the country with greater space for development, Hua said.

"Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, and Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, which abide no interference from any foreign country," Hua said.

She urged the United States to respect the facts, stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any form, and create favorable conditions rather than create obstructions. These steps would bring China-U.S. ties back on the track of sound and stable development.

