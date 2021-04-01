Apple accelerates renewable energy efforts in China

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Apple on Wednesday announced that it surpassed its goal of bringing 2 gigawatts of clean energy online, accelerating its efforts to help advance China's transition to a greener economy.

The move avoids nearly 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, equivalent to removing nearly 1 million cars off the road for one year, through solar, wind, and other renewable energy solutions, the announcement said.

Apple and its suppliers in China have also continued to make progress on their joint 2019 commitment to directly invest nearly 300 million U.S. dollars in developing renewable energy projects. The funds will be fully spent by the end of next year, supporting a wide range of projects that are expected to bring 1 gigawatt of renewable energy online, according to the announcement.

"Apple is committed to leading the way in protecting the planet, addressing climate change and conserving the resources we all share," said Isabel Ge Mahe, Apple's Vice President and Managing Director of Greater China. "Working together with our partners here, we are helping to preserve China's clean waters and green mountains, to make the country even more beautiful for future generations."

Last July, Apple unveiled its goal of being 100 percent carbon neutral across its supply chain and entire product lifecycle by 2030.

In the past year, 15 additional Chinese suppliers have committed to joining that program, and to moving their Apple production to 100 percent renewable energy, the company said.

This year Apple and the Alliance for Water Stewardship renewed their long-term partnership and investment in the efficient and safe use of water across industries in China and around the world.

The collaboration builds on Apple's innovative approach to water conservation through its Clean Water Program, which as of 2020 achieved total cumulative savings of more than 156.3 million cubic meters of fresh water, according to the company.

