China refutes human rights accusation from U.S.

Children have fun on Dove Lane in Hotan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Sadat)

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday refuted a U.S. annual report on human rights, saying the so-called "genocide" in Xinjiang is purely smearing China's ethnic policy and Xinjiang's achievements in development.

The so-called "genocide" is a ludicrous fabrication that violates international laws, spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing in response to a relevant question.

Hua said confirmation of committing genocide must go through authoritative and strict legal procedures, as well as stand the test of facts and history.

"No country, organization, or individual is qualified or has the power to wantonly decide whether a country is guilty of genocide," said Hua, adding that no country could use this accusation to label others in terms of international relations.

Plenty of facts have already proven that the so-called "report" constantly cited by the U.S. side is full of fake information fabricated by Adrian Zenz, and the so-called "witnesses" are merely trained "actors," said Hua, adding that some media outlets played the role of "amplifier" and "rumor-broadcaster" during this process.

"Their awkward farce is full of loopholes and has been exposed and refuted via many means by not only China's Xinjiang but also foreign persons, including some from the United States," she said.

Hua said ethnic minority groups in China live happier and more equal lives with dignity, which is much better than the lives of ethnic minorities in the United States.

The United States is not qualified to condemn China's human rights, said the spokesperson, adding that it's time to put an end to the show written, directed, and acted by some U.S. politicians.

