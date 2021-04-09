Pu’er Mengkang Port has been expanded to be an international open port all year around

On March 23, Mengkang Highway Port of Pu’er City passed the site acceptance of national acceptance team consisting of the General Administration of Customs (State Port Administration Office), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Immigration Administration, and the National Defense Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Central Military Commission. The nature of the port is international year-round open road passenger and freight transport ports.

The import and export goods at Mengkang Port in 2020 totaled 157,500 tons, up 24.8% year-on-year; the value of import and export goods was 99.7 million US dollars, up 30% year-on-year.