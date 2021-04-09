Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Apr 9, 2021
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Pu’er Mengkang Port has been expanded to be an international open port all year around

(People's Daily Online)    11:08, April 09, 2021

On March 23, Mengkang Highway Port of Pu’er City passed the site acceptance of national acceptance team consisting of the General Administration of Customs (State Port Administration Office), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Immigration Administration, and the National Defense Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Central Military Commission. The nature of the port is international year-round open road passenger and freight transport ports.

The import and export goods at Mengkang Port in 2020 totaled 157,500 tons, up 24.8% year-on-year; the value of import and export goods was 99.7 million US dollars, up 30% year-on-year.

