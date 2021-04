Two counties in Pu’er were named as “Beautiful County in Yunnan Province"

Recently, the People's Government of Yunnan Province issued a Notice on the Naming of “Beautiful County in Yunnan Province”, “Characteristic Towns in Yunnan Province". Ning’er Hani and Yi Autonomous County (above) of Pu’er City and Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County (below) were named “Beautiful County in Yunnan Province”.