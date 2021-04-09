Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Apr 9, 2021
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Folk Dances Become the Most Dazzling Exercise between Classes

(People's Daily Online)    11:02, April 09, 2021

Recently, in the playground of Mengxian Primary School, Ning’er Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Pu’er City, more than 600 students dressed in Hani ethnic clothing did exercises between classes in the rhythm of the “cheamiche, chechegedie; diediegemo, momogexie”.

Since 2019, Mengxian Primary School introduced the Hani folk dance of “Amiche” into the exercises between classes. “Amiche” is a non-material cultural heritage, with bright and enthusiastic rhythm, and a valuable wealth created by the Hani people.

