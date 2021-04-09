Folk Dances Become the Most Dazzling Exercise between Classes

Recently, in the playground of Mengxian Primary School, Ning’er Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Pu’er City, more than 600 students dressed in Hani ethnic clothing did exercises between classes in the rhythm of the “cheamiche, chechegedie; diediegemo, momogexie”.

Since 2019, Mengxian Primary School introduced the Hani folk dance of “Amiche” into the exercises between classes. “Amiche” is a non-material cultural heritage, with bright and enthusiastic rhythm, and a valuable wealth created by the Hani people.