Garlic Earns an Income of Over RMB 20,000 This Year

March is the harvest season of garlic in Langle Village, Jingxin Township, Menglian Daizu Lahuzu Wazu Autonomous County, Pu'er City. The villager Yubian’s family planted 5 mu of garlic this year. “This year, the income I can earn form the garlici estimated to be more than RMB 20,000, maybe RMB 30,000, which is quite considerable for me”.

In recent years, based on the tropical resources of the local, Langle Village, Jingxin Township has embarked on the road to wealth by planting garlic. In 2020, Langle Village has planted 716 mu of garlic, with sales revenue of about RMB 1.71 million.