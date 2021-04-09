A Company in Pu'er Obtains a Loan of RMB 5 million with Its Trademark

In early February 2021, Pu’er Jinggu MORE IS UP Co., Ltd. successfully obtained a loan of RMB 5 million from Agricultural Bank of China Co., Ltd., Jinggu Dai and Yi Autonomous County Sub-branch with its trademark “MPRE IS UP”, which solved the capital operation problem of the company quickly.

In February, 2021, the company's production and sales have both increased significantly over the same period of last year, achieving a good start. All operations function normally, and the development momentum is strong.