Meet the auxiliary police officer in E China's Zhejiang who can speak eight languages

15:45, April 01, 2021

Shasha knocks on residents’ doors while speaking various foreign languages during her visits to their homes. (Photo/Xinhua)

Tursunnisa Rozimet, an Uyghur woman with the Chinese name Shasha, has a side hustle as an interpreter while working as an auxiliary police officer in Jiangdong neighborhood of Yiwu city, east China's Zhejiang province.

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in English from Minzu University of China, Shasha worked as a factory worker, a teacher, an interpreter and a narcotics crimes investigator. Three years ago, she became an auxiliary police officer in the Jiangdong neighborhood.

With a registered population of over 300,000, a mobile population of about 600,000, over 10,000 residents from minority ethnic groups and 3,000 foreign businessmen, the neighborhood needs people like Shasha, who can speak eight foreign languages including Arabic, English, Turkish, Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz, Kazakh, Turkmen and Uzbek, to communicate with foreigners and ethnic minority residents.

In April 2019, the Jiangdong police station opened an office for Shasha so that she could better serve residents in need. Besides running errands on behalf of the residents and resolving neighborhood disputes, Shasha also serves as an interpreter for foreign investors.

She likens herself to a bridge linking together residents in the neighborhood who come from all across the globe. "I feel so blessed when I see people of different colors and from different countries communicating with each other without any barriers," she said.

