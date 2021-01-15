Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong police arrest 11 people on suspicion of assisting 12 Hong Kong residents to abscond

(Xinhua)    09:35, January 15, 2021

HONG KONG, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong police Thursday confirmed that its national security department arrested 11 people across Hong kong on suspicion of assisting offenders.

According to local media, the arrested include eight males and three females, aged between 18 and 72. They were suspected of helping 12 Hong Kong residents who had been arrested earlier over absconding.

On Aug. 23, 2020, marine police from Guangdong province seized a vessel suspected of illegally crossing the border in the waters under the jurisdiction of the mainland. The 12 Hong Kong residents aboard were arrested on suspicion of illegally crossing the border.

On Dec. 30, 2020, Yantian District People's Court in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, sentenced 10 of them who were adults at the time of committing the crime to prison terms of seven months to three years.

A notice of the case issued by the People's Procuratorate of Yantian District showed that it had decided not to prosecute the two juveniles who pleaded guilty and accepted the punishment for illegally crossing the border.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York