Suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near Juyongguan section of Great Wall
(Xinhua) 16:01, March 24, 2021
Suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2021. (Photo by Guo Junfeng/Xinhua)
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
