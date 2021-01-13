Beijing reduces COVID-19 medium-risk areas to eight

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reduced the number of COVID-19 medium-risk areas in the city from nine to eight Tuesday, a local health official said.

Donghaihong Village in Shunyi District, which was classified as a medium-risk area for COVID-19 on Dec. 29, had not reported any new confirmed case or cluster infection over the past 14 days until Monday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention, told a press briefing Tuesday.

Of the eight medium-risk areas, seven are in Shunyi District and one in Chaoyang District, Pang said.

Zhi Xianwei, executive deputy head of the Shunyi district government, told reporters Tuesday that police have launched an investigation into a confirmed case who concealed his travel itinerary.

A man who was confirmed positive on Jan. 9 concealed his travel itinerary and refused to cooperate with health authorities in the epidemiological survey, Zhi said on Monday.

Beijing reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

The confirmed case is a five-year-old boy living in Shunyi District. He received a nucleic acid test as a close contact of a confirmed patient and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He has been transferred to Ditan Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility.