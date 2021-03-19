Home>>
In pics: cherry blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:21, March 19, 2021
Photo taken on March 18, 2021 shows cherry blossoms at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China. An activity to feast the eyes of cherry blossom admirers will kick off at the park on March 20. (Xinhua/Li Jundong)
