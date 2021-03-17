Dust blown back to Beijing, causing lingering pollution
Web Photo
BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Dust carried to Beijing Monday by a sandstorm from the north was blown back to the Chinese capital by a southwest wind on Wednesday, bringing dusty weather to the Chinese capital for the second time in three days.
The Beijing Municipal Ecological and Environmental Monitoring Center on Wednesday reported that the dusty weather caused moderate air pollution with the primary pollutant being hazardous airborne PM10 particles, which will continue until Thursday.
According to the center's weather report, the main body of the sandstorm moved out of Beijing on Tuesday morning. But by Tuesday afternoon, the wind change brought the dust back.
By 10 a.m. Wednesday, the average concentration of PM10 in Beijing was 285 micrograms per cubic meter.
China's national observatory on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for sandstorms in the northern, central and eastern parts of the country.
The warning was downgraded from the yellow alert issued on Monday, when sandstorms blew across the northern parts of the country.
Photos
Related Stories
- 9 dead in dust, snow storms in Mongolia
- Sandstorm engulfs northern China
- Yellow sky in Beijing as sandstorm from Mongolia hits China's capital
- Wintersweet blossoms at Wofo Temple in Beijing
- People visit Tiantan Park in Beijing
- Beijing requires extra 7-day health monitoring for inbound travelers
- Beijing to complete administering first dose of COVID-19 vaccine among key groups by Friday
- Beijing reduces COVID-19 medium-risk areas to eight
- Measures of COVID-19 prevention and control strengthened at Beijing Railway Station
- Beijing administrative center becomes highland for emerging industries
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.