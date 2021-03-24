Official website launched for CPC history learning campaign

Xinhua) 14:31, March 24, 2021

Screenshot of the official website for Communist Party of China (CPC) history learning and education campaign

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The official website and WeChat account for the ongoing Communist Party of China (CPC) history learning and education campaign have been launched.

The website and WeChat account will reflect the progress, experience, effects and public feedback of the campaign and guide Party members to improve their capabilities by learning the Party history.

The website, http://dangshi.people.cn, has more than 20 menus including interactive exchanges and Party history materials, while the official WeChat account, utilizing the country's most popular social media app, will provide a mobile platform for Party members to study anytime and anywhere.

The CPC Central Committee announced the decision to launch the Party history learning and education campaign among all Party members in February, as the CPC celebrates its centenary this year.

