Official website launched for CPC history learning campaign
Screenshot of the official website for Communist Party of China (CPC) history learning and education campaign
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The official website and WeChat account for the ongoing Communist Party of China (CPC) history learning and education campaign have been launched.
The website and WeChat account will reflect the progress, experience, effects and public feedback of the campaign and guide Party members to improve their capabilities by learning the Party history.
The website, http://dangshi.people.cn, has more than 20 menus including interactive exchanges and Party history materials, while the official WeChat account, utilizing the country's most popular social media app, will provide a mobile platform for Party members to study anytime and anywhere.
The CPC Central Committee announced the decision to launch the Party history learning and education campaign among all Party members in February, as the CPC celebrates its centenary this year.
Photos
Related Stories
- China releases logo for CPC's 100th anniversary activities
- CPC gears up for centenary with clear mind, determination to tackle more "tests"
- CPC history learning campaign to promote fine Party traditions: official
- CPC to promote exchanges with political parties worldwide upon centenary
- Party education emphasized for 100th anniversary
- Xi to address CPC centenary gathering
- CPC to hold theatrical performance for centenary celebrations
- Over 7.1 mln people with 50-year-plus CPC membership to be honored
- CPC to hold a series of events for centenary celebrations
- CPC membership over 91 million by end of 2019: official
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.