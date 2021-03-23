Party education emphasized for 100th anniversary

Local students take a close look at the exhibits at the Site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai. [Photo by Xiao Yang/China Daily]

China has attached great importance in helping young people to learn the history of the country and the Party, as some might not know much about it due to their young age and limited experience, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The country has actively included Party history learning into textbooks and made it part of classroom curricula, said Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Reading materials on the history of the Party, the history of New China, the history of the country's reform and opening-up and the history of socialist development have been compiled for college students, and there are also textbooks on Party history for primary and secondary school students, he said, adding universities have also opened courses and held lectures on Party history.

Moreover, through study tours and social research activities, students have visited patriotism education bases to learn the Party history and follow the Party's lead, he added.

