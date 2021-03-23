Home>>
CPC membership over 91 million by end of 2019: official
(Xinhua) 13:27, March 23, 2021
BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) had over 91.9 million members and nearly 4.7 million primary-level organizations as of December 2019, said a CPC official Tuesday.
Fu Xingguo, deputy head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, made the remarks at a press conference of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing.
The primary-level Party organizations constitute the base for the governance of the CPC and are the foundation for all the Party's work and its capacity to take on challenges, Fu said.
The Party organizations at all levels are the pillars in tackling major challenges including epidemic control, poverty alleviation and disaster relief, Fu noted.
